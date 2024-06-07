World Cup: Sarabjot shoots down gold medal in Munich

PTI

Munich, June 6

Sarabjot Singh today opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup here with a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event, emerging triumphant in a field that featured a reigning world champion and a four-time Olympian.

The 22-year-old shot a 242.7 in the eight-man final, leaving behind his nearest competitor Bu Shuaihang of China by 0.2 points as Germany’s Robin Walter won bronze.

Sarabjot had on Wednesday shot a top score of 588 to qualify for the decider. The final had in its line-up the reigning world champion Bowen Zhang of China and four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, besides Bu and Walter.

Under the circumstances, Sarabjot delivered a fine pillar-to-post victory for his second individual World Cup medal, after his breakthrough gold last year in Bhopal. The young Indian was the strongest off the blocks, shooting three high 10s off his first five single shots to take an early lead.

His consistent shooting continued and he never gave up the lead until Walter caught up with him at the end of the 14th single shot.

A clutch 10.8 for his 15th looked to have settled the final as Walter wilted with an 8.6. After Zhang bowed out in fifth, Walter upset Dikec for the bronze.

Going into the final two shots, a 1.4 separated Sarabjot from Bu, who was till then enjoying the chase as the pressure told on Sarabjot.

In the end, Sarabjot did well to hold on for the win.