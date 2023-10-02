World Cup warm-ups: England, New Zealand win rain-affected games

PTI

Guwahati/Thiruvananthapuram, October 2

England beat Bangladesh by four wickets while New Zealand disposed of the South African challenge by seven runs, both courtesy Duckworth-Lewis method in their respective World Cup warm-up games on Monday.

In the match at Guwahati which became a 37-overs-per-side affair, Bangladesh scored 188 for 9 riding on Mehidy Hasan Miraj’s 74 off 89 balls. Tanzid Hasan with 45 was the other useful contributor.

England used as many as nine bowlers with left-armer Reece Topley taking three wickets.

In reply, England’s revised target was 197 and they knocked it off in just 24.1 overs. Moeen Ali hit six sixes in his 56 off 39 balls while Jos Buttler hit a quick-fire 15-ball 30.

In the other game at Thiruvananthapuram, New Zealand posted a healthy 321 for 6 in 50 overs with Devon Conway (78 off 73 balls) and Tom Latham (52 off 56 balls) scoring half-centuries. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen both got three wickets apiece.

Due to inclement weather, South Africa needed 219 in 37 overs as per DLS score and they fought well but ended up scoring 211 for 4 in the stipulated overs. Quinton de Kock, set to retire after the World Cup, looked in good touch, scoring 84 of 89 balls. Rassie van der Dussen with 51 was the other half-century maker.

#Bangladesh #England #New Zealand