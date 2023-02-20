World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clinches Argentina Open title on season debut

IANS
Buenos Aires, February 20
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, went more than three months without a competitive match due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, clinched the Argentina Open trophy on his season debut.
In his tournament debut, the Spaniard brushed aside Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to claim his seventh ATP Tour title and his first since last year's US Open.
"I felt very comfortable playing the final," Alcaraz said in post-match presser. "I knew that it was going to be really difficult. I started really focussed on what I had to do at the beginning, my game, my level. This is the level that I have to play in finals." Moreover, the 19-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the Buenos Aires trophy since Rafael Nadal in 2015 and tied Gustavo Kuerten as the highest-ranked winner in tournament history at No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, according to ATP Tour.
Alcaraz started the year as the youngest ever world No. 1, but a hamstring injury forced him to miss the Australian Open, as a result he lost the top spot to Serbian great Novak Djokovic. With Sunday's win the Spaniard moved within 590 points of No. 1 in the ATP Live Rankings.
The beginning of the first set was an even affair but at 3-3, Alcaraz started to pull away, getting out of second gear, and dominating his opponent with his racquet speed. Norrie was unable to cope and the Spaniard took the first set 6-3.
Alcaraz continued his dominance in the second set, gaining a 3-0 lead on Norrie. The Brit, however, managed to claw his way back to 5-5 after Alcaraz missed the opportunity to win the match with a long serve. But the Spaniard did not lose his cool and secured the final set 7-5 to clinch the title.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary
Made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on M...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam' money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train-burning convicts, Gujarat tells Supreme Court
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...