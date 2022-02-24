World Para Championships: Archers make history

PTI

Dubai, February 23

India scripted history in the World Archery Para Championships here today as the duo of Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan assured the country of at least a silver medal by reaching the final of the compound mixed team open event.

Sundar and Baliyan downed the French pair of Julie Chupin and Thierry Joussaume 151-145 in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, the Indians had pipped Maria Andrea Virgilio and Matteo Bonacina of Italy 147-146.

India’s para-archers have won medals in almost every event since 2017, except in the World Championships.

“I am excited to be back on the shooting line and hope to go home with my first World Championships medal,” said Baliyan. —