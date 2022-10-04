World Team Championships: Another good day for Indian paddlers

PTI

Chengdu, October 3

The Indian men’s team, led by seasoned campaigner G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for a knockout berth with a 3-2 victory over Kazakhstan in the stage of the table tennis World Team Championships here today. The women’s team prevailed over Egypt 3-1 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

The men’s team now needs to beat France to finish on top of Group 2. In case the Indian team loses to France, and Germany beats Kazakhstan, then there will be a three-way tie between India, Germany and France. After the high of beating higher-ranked Germany, India began with a bang as Sathiyan beat Denis Zholudev 11-1 11-9 11-5. However, Harmeet Desai had a poor outing against Kirill Gerassimenko to lose 6-11 8-11 9-11 in quick time. Young Manav Thakkar beat Alan Kurmangaliyev 12-10 11-1 11-8 to restore India’s lead.

Sathiyan was expected to close the tie in the fourth rubber but Gerassimenko pipped the Indian 6-11 11-5 12-14 11-9 11-6 to restore parity. However, Desai was in his element against Zholudev, winning 12-10 11-9 11-6.

In the women’s event, Sreeja Akula won the first and fourth rubbers to clinch a place for India in the knockout stages.