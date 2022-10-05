World Team Championships: Indian men enter last-16, face tough Chinese test

Chengdu, October 4
The Indian men’s team advanced to the pre-quarterfinals despite losing 0-3 to France at the World Team Table Tennis Championship here today.
The Indians escaped elimination by the skin of their teeth, entering the Round of 16 as one of the higher-ranked best-placed third teams in the group stage.
As a change of strategy, India opened with Manav Thakkar against world No. 30 Alexis Lebrun, who beat the Indian 6-11 8-11 8-11.
On the back foot, world No. 37 G Sathiyan took on Felix Lebrun in the second tie, but the 86th-ranked Frenchman punched above his weight to pummel the Indian in straight games to win 11-4 11-2 11-6 and put his side 2-0 up.
Harmeet Desai also failed to withstand the pressure despite putting up a fight against Jules Rolland, who won 11-13 13-11 7-11 11-8 11-7 in the gripping third rubber to put France on the top of the table in their group.
With three teams — France, Germany and India — finishing on same points (7) with three wins and one loss each, France got the top position by the merit of their head-to-head win over India.
However, India’s 0-3 loss enabled Germany, who beat France 3-1 on Monday, to take the second spot in the group.
The two higher-ranked teams that finished third in their groups filled the two vacant slots in the top 16-team knockout stage.
India qualified for the pre-quarterfinals as Romania — the other team in contention for the spot — is ranked lower in the world standings. India will next face top seeds China.
The Indian women’s team has also made it through to the Round of 16.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...