 World team chess: India edge out France, reach last four : The Tribune India

World team chess: India edge out France, reach last four

Will take on Uzbekistan in semifinals

World team chess: India edge out France, reach last four

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jerusalem, November 24

India defeated France in a thrilling tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here.

After the two sets of matches were shared by the teams by a 3-1 margin, the Indians won the blitz tie-break 2.5-.1.5. Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan did the star turn with victories over Jules Moussard and Laurent Fressinet respectively early on Thursday.

Vidit Gujrathi, India’s top player, held the top French star Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to a draw in 45 moves while the experienced K Sasikiran was beaten by Maxime Lagarde in 55 moves but the wins by Sarin and Narayanan did the trick.

India will take on Uzbekistan in the semifinals later on Thursday night.

Earlier in the first of the two matches, Gujrathi pulled off a win over Lagrave and Narayanan defeated Fressinet. Draws for Sarin and Sasikiran ensured a comprehensive 3-1 win.

France turned the tables in the second match with Lagrave beating Gujrathi and Fressinet getting the better of Naryanan. Sarin and Sasikiran held their higher rated opponents-Moussard and Tigran Gharamian to draws. The two wins and the 3-1 win helped the Frenchman level the quarterfinal tie.

Uzbekistan won the first match 3-1 against Ukraine and took the next 2.5-1.5 to march into the semifinals.

Spain and Azerbaijan tied their first match 2-2 with games on all four boards ending in draws before the former claimed the second 2.5-1.5 to set up a semifinal clash against China, a winner over Poland.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

7
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

8
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

9
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

10
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala