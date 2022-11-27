World Team Chess: India lose bronze medal playoff

Jerusalem: India lost 1-3 to Spain in the tie-break after the two-round bronze medal playoff ended in a tie at the FIDE World Team Chess Championship today.

India’s young pugilists end campaign with 11 medals

Young Indian boxers Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Devika Ghorpade recorded 5-0 wins to clinch gold at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. India topped the medal count at the 11 followed by Uzbekistan (10), Ireland (7) and Kazakhstan (7). agencies