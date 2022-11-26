World Team Chess: India lose in semis

PTI

Jerusalem, November 25

India went down 1-3 to Uzbekistan in the semifinals of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here today.

The two teams drew 2-2 in the first round, with SL Narayanan’s superb win over Shamsiddin Vokhidov being offset by SP Sethuraman’s loss to Jakhongir Vokhidov. Vidit Gujrathi drew with Nodirbek Yakubboev, followed by another draw between Nihal Sarin and Javokhir Sindharov. In Round 2, Gujrathi and Sarin lost to Yakubboev and Sindharov. Narayanan beat Vokhidov in 44 moves but that was not enough.