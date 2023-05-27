World Test Championship final winners to get $1.6 million prize money

Dubai
The winners of next month’s World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by $800,000, the ICC announced here today.
Almaty (Kazakhstan)
Bhowneesh in joint lead at shooting World Cup
Paris Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta missed two targets out of 75 to move into joint lead on Day 1 of the trap competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here today. In the women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh was the best-placed Indian, having shot a 70 to lie eighth.
Antwerp
Good start for Shubhankar, lying fifth in Dutch Open
Shubhankar Sharma shrugged off his recent disappointments with a stunning 5-under 67 in the first round of the KLM Dutch Open, placing him among the top-5 at the DP World Tour event. In the first round of the Dutch Open, where ended up T-14 a year ago, Sharma had five birdies, an eagle hole-out from the bunker and two bogeys. India’s other player in the field, Manu Gandas (71), was T-44 with four birdies against one bogey and a double-bogey.
New Delhi
MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit
A 12-member team from the MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, has concluded a recce of the Buddh International Circuit ahead of its inaugural race here on September 22-24.
Frisco (US)
Modest start for Atwal as he shoots 1-over, cut in sight
India’s Arjun Atwal got off to a modest start at a 1-over 73 that gave him a good chance of making the weekend cut at the Senior PGA Championship. Atwal was tied-54th. Jeev Milkha Singh had a rough day as he shot a 4-over 76 and was T-113th. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
