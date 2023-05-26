 World Test Championship winners to get USD 1.6 million prize money : The Tribune India

World Test Championship winners to get USD 1.6 million prize money

Runners-up to get richer by USD 8,00,000, announces ICC

World Test Championship winners to get USD 1.6 million prize money

PTI

Dubai, May 26

The winners of next month’s World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home USD 1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by USD 8,00,000, the ICC announced here on Friday.

The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London, from June 7-11 with June 12 as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2019-21 -- a total purse of USD 3.8 million besides the WTC Mace.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side was rewarded with USD 1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine teams will get a share in the USD 3.8 million purse with South Africa earning USD 4,50,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag USD 3,50,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn USD 200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of USD 1,00,000 each.

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

