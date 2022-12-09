World Tour Finals: Prannoy loses, out of semifinal race

Bangkok: India’s HS Prannoy lost to China’s Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semifinal race at the BWF World Tour Finals. The 30-year-old put up a brave effort but lost 21-23 21-17 19-21 in a 84-minute contest. He had lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in his opening match.
Imphal
TRAU beat RoundGlass Punjab FC in I-League
TRAU FC notched up a 2-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League, ending the latter’s unbeaten run this season.
New Delhi
3rd Test of India-Australia series in Dharamsala
Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the four-Test series between India and Australia. The VCA Stadium in Jamtha will host the opening Test on February 9-13. The third Test will take place in Dharamsala on March 1-5.
New Delhi
Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on December 14.
Sylhet
Indian tail wags against Bangladesh A
India A put themselves in a commanding position by posting a first-innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh A to 49/2 at stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match. India are still ahead by 261 runs. Agencies
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...