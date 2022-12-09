World Tour Finals: Prannoy loses, out of semifinal race

Bangkok: India’s HS Prannoy lost to China’s Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semifinal race at the BWF World Tour Finals. The 30-year-old put up a brave effort but lost 21-23 21-17 19-21 in a 84-minute contest. He had lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in his opening match.

Imphal

TRAU beat RoundGlass Punjab FC in I-League

TRAU FC notched up a 2-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League, ending the latter’s unbeaten run this season.

New Delhi

3rd Test of India-Australia series in Dharamsala

Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the four-Test series between India and Australia. The VCA Stadium in Jamtha will host the opening Test on February 9-13. The third Test will take place in Dharamsala on March 1-5.

New Delhi

Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on December 14.

Sylhet

Indian tail wags against Bangladesh A

India A put themselves in a commanding position by posting a first-innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh A to 49/2 at stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match. India are still ahead by 261 runs. Agencies