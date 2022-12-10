World Tour Finals: Prannoy stuns world No. 1 Axelsen

Bangkok

Already out of reckoning, top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in three games to end his BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a memorable win here today. Having lost his earlier two Group A matches, Prannoy pulled off a shock 14-21 21-17 21-18 win to end his campaign on a high.

Bhopal

Anish wins four gold medals in shooting Nationals

Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala bettered his own record in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round on way to winning four gold medals at the 65th National Shooting Championship here today. Anish won the men’s and junior men’s rapid fire titles along with team gold medals.

MULTAN

Abrar claims seven on debut, Babar leads Pakistan’s reply

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed made a stunning Test debut by claiming seven for 114 to bowl out England for 281 on a frenetic opening day of the second Test in Multan today. Pakistan were 107/2 in reply, with skipper Babar Azam leading their bid for a series-levelling victory with a fluent 61 not out.

New Delhi

Women’s IPL: BCCI invites bids for media rights

The BCCI today invited bids for media rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League for a five-year period between 2023-27.

Adeialde

Head, Labuschagne tons put Australia on top in 2nd Test

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne posted big hundreds in a 297-run partnership to set Australia on course for a declaration in the second Test before Michael Neser took two wickets to consolidate their dominance in the day/night match against West Indies. Agencies