World Univ games: Indian women walk away with bronze

PTI

Chengdu, August 5

India bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk team event at the World University Games here today.

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5 hours, 12.13 minutes to clinch bronze. China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed gold and silver, respectively. While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.

#China