World Univ games: Indian women walk away with bronze

Chengdu, August 5
India bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk team event at the World University Games here today.
The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5 hours, 12.13 minutes to clinch bronze. China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed gold and silver, respectively. While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can't contest next poll
Found guilty of corrupt practices