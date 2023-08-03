World Univ games: Silver lining for shooters

Chengdu, August 2
The Indian shooting duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won a silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, while Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi clinched bronze in the women’s long jump in the World University Games here today.
Elavenil and Divyansh lost the gold medal match 13-17 to the Chinese duo of Yu Zhang and Buhan Song to settle for silver on the sixth day of competitions.
In the women’s long jump, Bhavani clinched bronze with a best effort of 6.32 metres. India now has 11 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze and remain fourth in the standings. China leads the medal tally, followed by South Korea and Japan. havani Yadav’s sixth and final attempt of 6.32m enabled her a podium finish.
