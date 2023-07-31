World University Games: Aman Saini, Pragati grab India’s fourth gold

PTI

New Delhi, July 30

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched a gold medal at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, today. Aman and Pragati put up a brilliant show in the final to beat South Korea’s Sua Cho and Seunghyun Park 157-156. India are currently placed fourth in the medal standings with 10 medals — four gold, two silver and four bronze.

The Indians won two more medals in archery. While the men’s compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won bronze beating South Korea’s Minchang Kwon, Hakjin Sim and Seunghyun Park 229-225, the women’s compound trio of Purvasha, Pragati and Avneet lost 224-229 to South Korea’s Sooin Sim, Seungyeon Han and Sua Cho in the final to settle for the silver.

Apart from archery, India also bagged two medals in shooting. The trio of Vijayveer, Udayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event with a cumulative score of 1729. Surya Pratap, Sartaj Singh and Aishwary Tomar won bronze in the 50m rifle team category.

On Saturday, Haryana’s Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal bagged gold medals in the shooting events. While Manu bagged the individual gold in the 10m women’s air pistol event, Yashaswini, along with Manu and Abhidnya Patil, won gold in the team event.

