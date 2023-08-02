World University Games: Double delight for shooter Sift Kaur Samra

PTI

Chengdu, August 1

Sift Kaur Samra edged out Ashi Chouksey to win the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the World University Games here today.

Sift scored 462.9 points, while Ashi finished with 461.6 as India grabbed the top two positions. Sift, Ashi and Manini Kaushik also won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The trio scored 3,527 points to take the top spot.

In the men’s 10m air pistol team event, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain bagged the bronze medal, scoring 1730 points.