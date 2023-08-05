World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks record on way to bronze

PTI

Chengdu, August 4

Star athlete Jyothi Yarraji smashed her own 100 metres hurdles national record while winning a bronze medal at the World University Games here today.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to finish third in the women’s 100m hurdles final, bettering her earlier national mark of 12.82 recorded in October 2022.

Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won gold by clocking 12.72, while Yanni Wu of China took silver with a time of 12.76.

India’s Amlan Borgohain also won bronze in the men’s 200m race with a season’s best time of 20.55. The 25-year-old narrowly missed his own NR of 20.52. Tsebo Matsoso of South Africa won gold, while Japan’s Yudai Nishi was second.