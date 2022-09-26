 World win first title : The Tribune India

World win first title

Team Europe’s Novak Djokovic sits during a change of ends as teammates Roger Federer (second from right) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) stand behind him. AP/PTI

LONDON: Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World’s first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points on the way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8. The American had beaten Roger Federer in the Swiss great’s last competitive match on Friday. Team World, who had lost the four previous editions, won 13-8. Earlier, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(3). Reuters

Kuldeep, Shaw help India A seal series vs NZ A

Chennai: Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational hat-trick and Prithvi Shaw’s 77 set up a four-wicket win for India A against New Zealand A in the second unofficial ODI to clinch the three-match series here today. Brief scores: NZ A: 219 all out in 47 overs (Carter 72, Ravindra 61; Kuldeep 4/51); India A: 222/6 in 34 overs (Shaw 77, Samson 37). PTI

Linkou (Chinese Taipei)

Baisoya leads Indians into Top-10 at Yeangder TPC

Honey Baisoya turned in a flawless 5-under 67 in the final round to finish T-8th in the Yeangder TPC. Finishing in a tie for eighth with Baisoya were Rashid Khan (68) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68). The Indian trio finished at 12-under 276. S Chikkarangappa (70) was T-18, Shiv Kapur (70) and Rahil Gangjee (70) were T-29, Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-36, SSP Chawrasia (72) and Udayan Mane (70) were T-42, while Karandeep Kochhar (72) finished T-49.

Dromoland

Vani lies 30th, Tvesa 48th at Women’s Irish Open

Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik were T-30th and T-48th after Round 3 of the Irish Open. Vani shot a 2-under 70, while Tvesa shot a 73. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the NW Arkansas Championship in the USA.

Barcelona

Nations League: Portugal win, Spain lose to Swiss

Diogo Dalot helped Portugal take control of their Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic. Spain blew their lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 1-2 loss to Switzerland in front of its disappointed fans in Zaragoza on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE (USA)

Internationals cut US lead in Presidents Cup golf

Internationals bared their teeth on Saturday, outplaying the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave the American fans stunned and the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs. The heavily favoured US had started the day with a commanding 8-2 advantage and in position to register a Presidents Cup first — securing the golden trophy on Saturday. But the Americans took their foot of the gas, opening the door for Internationals, who split the morning foursomes 2-2 and then took three of four points in the afternoon fourballs to chop the US advantage to 11-7.

Tokyo

Samsonova wins third WTA title in two months

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova extended a remarkable summer run by clinching her third title in two months after beating rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen 7-5 7-5 at the Toray Pan Pacific Open. Meanwhile, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova beat top seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(4) 6-0 in the final of the Korea Open in Seoul. — Agencies

