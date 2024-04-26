 World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if ad-hoc committee is brought back : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if ad-hoc committee is brought back

World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if ad-hoc committee is brought back

Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association to file an affidavit stating the circumstances which led to the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee for running the national wrestling body

World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if ad-hoc committee is brought back

Earlier, in a big relief for WFI, the UWW had lifted its suspension on it on after it conducted elections.



PTI

New Delhi, April 26

Wrestling's world governing body UWW on Friday threatened to reimpose the ban on India and bar its wrestlers from the final Olympic Qualifiers next month if an ad-hoc committee was brought back to run the sport.

Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to file an affidavit stating the circumstances which led to the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee for running the national wrestling body.

The UWW (United World Wrestling) in a letter to WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) reiterated its stand that they won't allow any third party interference in the running of the national association of any country.

"We have been informed that the Wrestling Federation of India is once again threatened by your Ministry of Sports with the imposition of an Ad-hoc committee to oversee its affairs," UWW president Nenad Lalovic wrote in his e-mail to WFI.

He reminded the WFI of the serious implications the move could have, including jeopardising India's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

"Besides our lassitude for this additional affair impacting your federation and its members, we would like to reiterate UWW's determination to uphold the principle of autonomy and independence of its national federations in accordance with the UWW Statutes and the Olympic Charter.

"In case any decision or order should be made against your federation, and a third party be designated to run the daily affairs of our sport in India in violation of the UWW Statutes, UWW would have no other option than to re-impose a temporary suspension of your federation until further notice, and which, this time, could maybe include your athletes," Lalovic warned.

Earlier, in a big relief for WFI, the UWW had lifted its suspension on it on after it conducted elections. However, the sports ministry is yet to lift its suspension. A number of court cases are also pending in the matter as elite wrestlers have challenged the legality of WFI's elections.

The Indian wrestling contingent have always returned with medals since Sushil Kumar's bronze medal in Beijing in the 2008 edition and the comeback of an ad-hoc committee would mean robbing the wrestlers a chance of qualification for the Paris Games.

"This suspension would apply to the final Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in May, and will certainly attract the attention of the IOC on this matter, who may also consider further action.

"Please note that the UWW Bureau is informed of this situation and eventuality," it further stated.

This threat from UWW comes days after the Delhi High Court was considering an application filed by four wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia after the IOA dissolved the ad hoc committee on March 18 saying that there was "no further need" for it to run.

The ad hoc committee was constituted by the IOA on the directions of the sports ministry on December 27 after the ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
India

Over 63 per cent turnout in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls; Tripura records 79.46 per cent, Manipur 77.32

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
Patiala

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

10
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Over 63 per cent turnout in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls; Tripura records 79.46 per cent, Manipur 77.32 Over 63 per cent turnout in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls; Tripura records 79.46 per cent, Manipur 77.32

The Election Commission says polling remained largely peacef...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended