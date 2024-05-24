World Youth Championships: Preetismita lifts off to glory, smashes clean & jerk record

PTI

Lima (Peru), May 23

Indian weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashed the youth clean and jerk world record in the women’s 40kg category to win a gold medal at the IWF World Youth Championships here.

The 15-year-old bettered the existing record of 75kg by 1kg on Wednesday.

She lifted 57kg in snatch for a total effort of 133kg, finishing within 2kg of the youth world standard on total on the opening day of the competition.

It was a 1-2 finish for India as Jyoshna Sabar clinched silver with a total effort of 125kg (56kg+69kg).

It was a good day for Indians as two more weightlifters finished on the podium. Payal fetched a silver medal as she heaved a total of 147kg (65kg+82kg) in the women’s 45kg event. Babulal Hembrom was India’s fourth lifter to finish on the podium. He lifted 193kg (86kg+107kg) to bag the bronze in the men’s 49 kg event.