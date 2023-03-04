 WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Giants clash to flag off new journey for women’s cricket : The Tribune India

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Giants clash to flag off new journey for women’s cricket

A total of 20 league matches and two playoff games will be played over 23 days

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Giants clash to flag off new journey for women’s cricket

ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 4

The eagerly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will finally begin today with a thrilling opening encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Women cricketers had witnessed the men’s success in the IPL for a very long time, now it is finally their turn. The WPL gives them the chance to claim the stage as their own and to shine as brightly as they always imagined. It has taken a long time to get here.

There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days.

For 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities, this is their moment of reckoning.

But for one simple reason—the money—this game of cricket is fundamentally different from anything else any of them have ever played. Jemimah Rodrigues will be paid approximately 22 times more for three weeks of play than she does for an entire year of international competition for India. 19 times more for Richa Ghosh. Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Natalie Sciver from England are in the same situation.

Throughout the 22-game season, each of the five teams will face each other twice before two semi-finals determine the top two teams for March 27 championship game. In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

WPL 2023 Teams:

Gujarat Giants full Squad: Beth Mooney ©, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia and Shabnam Shakil.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Meg Lanning ©, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bahtia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy and Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tyron, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav Neelam Bisht and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz full squad: Alyssa Healy ©, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikha.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Smriti Mandhana ©, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt and Sahana Pawar.

 

