WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians secure first win of season with 5-wicket triumph over Gujarat Giants

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' clinical performance on Tuesday at the Kotambi Stadium in the ongoing Women's Premier League saw them savour a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians maintained their sublime record against the Giants with another impressive showing. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all five games against Gujarat Giants. Remarkably, all five victories have come while chasing in the ongoing WPL season so far.

While chasing a paltry target of 121, Nat Sciver-Brunt, coming in at number three, delivered a fiery fifty after Hayley Matthews (17) and Yastika Bhatia (8) failed to deliver from the top.

After Harmanpreet (4) had a disappointing night, Brunt stitched up a 45-run stand with Amelia Kerr to take the game away from the Giants.

Priya Mishra brought an end to Brunt's blitzkrieg on 57(39), but Sajeevan Sajana and G Kamalini stayed till the end to take MI past the finishing line with more than three overs to spare and secure their first win of the season.

Gujarat Giants' hopes of bowling first were put to rest after being put to bat after MI won the toss. In front of a disciplined bowling attack, GG batters crumbled, with just two batters crossing the double-digit mark out of the first five.

The star-studded top-order of the Giants, featuring Beth Mooney (1), Laura Wolvaardt (4) and Dayalan Hemalatha (9), was back in the dressing room before the fourth over concluded.

When a partnership was the need of the hour, the hosts continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. The highest partnership of the Giants' innings was a 24-run stand between Harleen Deol and Tanuja Kanwar for the 8th wicket.

Harleen, with her 32 from 31 deliveries, and Kashvee Guatam's 20 off 15 balls laced with two fours and a sole six, featured as the top run scorers for the Giants.

Apart from debutant Parunika Sisodia, each bowler left a mark in the game and provided crucial breakthroughs while keeping a tight lid on the Giants' scoring rate.

The spin duo of Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr weaved magic with their craft and combined to pick five wickets. Matthews returned with figures of 3/16 in her four-over spell, while Kerr proved to be effective with figures of 2/22. (ANI)

