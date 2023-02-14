Women’s Premier League Auction: League of extraordinary women

Mumbai, February 13

Smriti Mandhana was the top buy in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore here today.

On a day when 10 Indian players got crore-plus deals, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians — at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. Harmanpreet is also not the highest paid in her team as England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt got Rs 3.20 crore.

In fact, Harmanpreet was not even among the top-six Indian buys as the second costliest player from the country is all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore, respectively. All-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh were sold for Rs 1.90 crore each to MI and RCB, respectively.

Yastika Bhatia, who opened the batting with Shafali Verma against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore.

The two other Indians who got crore-plus deals were Renuka Thakur and Devika Vaidya, bought by RCB at Rs 1.5 crore and UP Warriorz at Rs 1.4 crore, respectively.

However, Delhi Capitals pulled off a coup by roping in one of the contemporary women’s cricket’s best leaders — Meg Lanning of Australia — for Rs 1.10 crore.

RCB, who teed off the buying spree, also explained their choices and the price attached to it.

“Everyone knows Mandhana and Elysse Perry; we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We’re very happy to get such quality players. It’s a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Sophie Devine,” RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said.

Mandhana, who watched the auction with her team cheering each bid, was ecstatic. “We have been watching the men’s auction. It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exciting. RCB’s legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team,” Mandhana said.

UP-born Sharma looks to make her team and state proud. “We waited for this opportunity and since I am from UP, it is a great feeling. I want to contribute as much as possible for UP Warriorz,” she said.

One of the prominent picks during the first round of auction was Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was bought by Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore.

Gardner and Sciver-Brunt are the two highest-paid overseas players.

Gujarat primarily bought foreign players and are yet to buy prominent India players except Harleen Deol for Rs 40 lakh.

Star Australian all-rounder Perry received a Rs 1.70 crore winning bid from RCB, who also got New Zealand skipper Devine at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.

87 players, including 30 from overseas, were picked up at the inaugural WPL auction. Only one player from the Associates was picked up — Tara Norris of the USA

Some of the big names to miss out are Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu and South African batter Laura Wolvaardt.

The five potential captains are Mandhana (RCB), Harmanpreet (MI), Lanning (DC), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz). — PTI

HOW THE TEAMS LOOK

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akther, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal