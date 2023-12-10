WPL auction: Uncapped Kashvee, Vrinda break bank

PTI

Mumbai, December 9

Chandigarh pacer Kashvee Gautam fetched a winning bid of Rs 2 crore from Gujarat Giants to become the costliest uncapped India player at the WPL auction here today.

Kashvee’s base price was Rs 10 lakh and both Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz bid for the 20-year-old. In another big payday for an uncapped Indian cricketer, UP Warriorz bid Rs 1.3 crore for 22-year-old Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh. Both Vrinda and Kashvee had recently featured for India A in their three-match series against England A.

In the early stages of the auction, Australian cricketers attracted the highest bids with all-rounder Annabel Sutherland being sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and batter Phoebe Litchfield to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail was bought by Mumbai for Rs 1.20 crore, three times her base price.

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, the Player of the Tournament in the Women’s Big Bash League, found no takers. The same was the fate of West Indies’ Deandra Dottin. England’s Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Bess Heath, Australia’s Alana King and Kim Garth, and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu also did not spark any interest among the five teams.

