 WPL: Shafali Verma, Kapp fire Delhi Capitals to 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants : The Tribune India

WPL: Shafali Verma, Kapp fire Delhi Capitals to 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants

Delhi bowlers produce clinical display to keep opponents to a lowly 105 for 9

WPL: Shafali Verma, Kapp fire Delhi Capitals to 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning celebrate their win during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. PTI



PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 11

Shafali Verma’s explosive unbeaten half-century and Marizanne Kapp’s sensational five-wicket haul fired Delhi Capitals to a massive 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday.

Kapp broke the back of Gujarat Giants’ innings with a stunning spell of 4-0-15-5, taking the top four wickets in the line-up as Delhi bowlers produced a clinical display to keep the opponents to a lowly 105 for 9 at the DY Patil Stadium here.

In reply, Shafali came out firing on all cylinders, clobbering 10 fours and five sixes to produce a ruthless knock of 76 not out off 28 balls in the company of captain Meg Lanning (21 not out from 15 balls) as DC completed the chase in a mere 7.1 overs.

Delhi Capitals made their intentions clear right from the word go, with Shafali taking a special liking for the Gujarat bowler Ashleigh Gardner, smacking her for four fours and a six in the fourth over to collect 23 runs.

Shafali continued to attack, this time hitting Tanuja Kanwar for a couple of sixes to help Delhi knock off the majority of their target, with 87 runs coming in the powerplay.

Shafali brought up her second half-century in the WPL, from just 19 balls as the senior pro in Lanning happily chose to take the backseat and enjoy the right-handed batter’s power hitting, which tore apart the Gujarat’s bowling attack.

Earlier, Kapp produced a stunning spell at the top to reduce the Giants to a precarious 33 for 6 after seven overs, a position from which they could never recover.

After Kapp set the tone, the others continued to apply constant pressure on the Gujarat batters.

India’s left-arm spinner Radha Yadav returned with figures of 4-0-19-1, Minnu Mani gave away just 18 runs in her three overs and Australia’s Jess Jonassen conceded 19 runs from her four overs.

The seasoned Shikha Pandey also had a memorable outing, taking 3 for 26 from her four overs.

Kim Garth (32 not out) and Georgia Wareham tried to weather the storm and get some much-needed runs for their side, but their efforts could only provide Gujarat Giants’ innings some respectability.

While Gujarat’s lower order, which did bulk of the scoring, did not attempt risky strokes for quick runs, they also could not find gaps for boundaries. There were no boundaries hit between overs 13-16. Additionally, not a single six was hit in Gujarat Giants’ innings.

Kapp provided Delhi with a perfect start, cleaning up Sabbhineni Meghana (0) and Wolvaardt (1) before trapping the big gun Ashleigh Gardner (0) leg-before to leave the Giants tottering at 9 for 3 inside the first three overs.

Pandey made matters worse for Gujarat, getting Dayalan Hemlatha (5) caught behind by wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, and Kapp then snaffled the big wicket of the in-form Harleen Deol (20), who was pinned in front of the stumps with the ball nipping back in.

Deol, the third highest run-scorer in the league and her team’s best batter, looked promising during her stay in the middle as she cracked four boundaries to make 20 off 14 balls.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Comment Nous Indica

India is not Ukraine

6
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

7
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

8
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

9
Punjab Punjab Budget

State's growth pegged at 9.5%

10
Comment

GDP not accurate measure of economic growth

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad’s family

Raids against Lalu’s family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha questioned by ED for 9 hours, summoned again on March 16

There was heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramil...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says was sexually assaulted by father when she was a child

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

Several of the broadcaster’s regular sports presenters have ...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant