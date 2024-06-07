Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters final of Budapest Ranking Series

Budapest: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat entered the final of the 57kg freestyle category with a 14-4 technical superiority win over over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn in the Budapest Ranking Series. Aman, the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics, will face World Championships silver medalist Rei Higuchi of Japan for the gold medal. This tournament will help Aman to improve his ranking and get a better a draw at the Paris Olympics.

Helsingborg (Sweden)

Diksha stumbles, Shubhankar makes strong start

Diksha Dagar ran into a terrible patch during the middle phase of her round, ending up with a modest 3-over 75 card on the first day of the Scandinavian Open. In the men’s section, Shubhankar Sharma, the lone Indian men’s player in the field, teed off from the 10th. He had a great start with three birdies in a row from the 10th to the 12th. Three pars later he bogeyed the 16th and was 2-under through seven holes. The Scandinavian Open is a mixed event.

London

EPL clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League clubs have voted to continue using VAR next season. At the league’s annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key on-field decisions despite a series of controversies last season. Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.” The league said it wants to reduce delays to games while decisions are being made, with the introduction of semi-automated off-side technology key to that. Agencies

