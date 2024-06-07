Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters final of Budapest Ranking Series

Budapest: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat entered the final of the 57kg freestyle category with a 14-4 technical superiority win over over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn in the Budapest Ranking Series. Aman, the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics, will face World Championships silver medalist Rei Higuchi of Japan for the gold medal. This tournament will help Aman to improve his ranking and get a better a draw at the Paris Olympics.
Helsingborg (Sweden)
Diksha stumbles, Shubhankar makes strong start
Diksha Dagar ran into a terrible patch during the middle phase of her round, ending up with a modest 3-over 75 card on the first day of the Scandinavian Open. In the men’s section, Shubhankar Sharma, the lone Indian men’s player in the field, teed off from the 10th. He had a great start with three birdies in a row from the 10th to the 12th. Three pars later he bogeyed the 16th and was 2-under through seven holes. The Scandinavian Open is a mixed event.
London
EPL clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
Premier League clubs have voted to continue using VAR next season. At the league’s annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key on-field decisions despite a series of controversies last season. Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.” The league said it wants to reduce delays to games while decisions are being made, with the introduction of semi-automated off-side technology key to that. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today