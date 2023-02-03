Wrestler Aman wins bronze at Zagreb Open

Zagreb (Croatia), February 2
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg category at the Zagreb Open Championships here today.
The 17-year-old defeated USA’s Zane Raye Rhodes Richards 10-4 in the bronze medal contest to finish on the podium of the ranking tournament.
Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan bagged gold, beating Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 2-0 in the final. The other bronze was won by Beka Bujiashvili of Georgia, who beat Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan.
Sehrawat had earlier defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarterfinals before losing to Nishiuchi in the semifinals to qualify for the repechage round as the Japanese reached the final.
