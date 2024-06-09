Wrestler Anshu settles for silver in ranking series

Budapest

Anshu Malik could not match the skills of her 21-year-old Chinese rival Kexin Hong in the final, bowing out tamely to settle for the silver medal in the 57kg category of the Budapest Ranking Series. The Indian lost 1-12 on technical superiority.

London

Pro League: Women suffer seventh consecutive loss

The Indian women’s hockey team could not break its sequence of half-a-dozen consecutive losses in the FIH Pro League, losing to Germany 2-4 for their seventh defeat in a row. The men’s team lost 2-3 to Germany.

London

England lose to Iceland in last friendly before Euro 2024

England were booed by some of their own fans after losing 0-1 to Iceland on Friday in their last friendly before the European Championship, while hosts Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Greece 2-1. Agencies

