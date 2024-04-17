Wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine

New Delhi, April 17
Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine.
Sakshi, India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Sakshi along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of the country.
The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad.
A charge sheet was filed against Singh but he continues to deny the allegations. “This fight is no longer only for India's female wrestlers,” said Sakshi of the movement she helped spark.
“It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again.”
Shortly after Singh relinquished his post, his close aide and business partner, Sanjay Singh, was elected as WFI president.
Sakshi decided to quit the sport the day Sanjay Singh took charge of WFI.
Other Indians to feature in the list include actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
