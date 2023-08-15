Wrestler Seema Bisla gets 1-year ban for whereabouts failure

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympian and 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla has been handed a one-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for “whereabouts failure”.
Montreal
Pegula beats Samsonova to claim Canadian Open title
American fourth seed Jessica Pegula sent a warning shot to her competitors ahead of the US Open as she romped to a 6-1 6-0 victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the Canadian Open final on Sunday for her first title of the season. Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner secured his first Masters 1000 title with a dominant 6-4 6-1 win over Australian Alex de Minaur.
Madrid
Barcelona held by Getafe in feisty clash with 3 red cards
Barcelona endured a frustrating evening in their La Liga season opener with a 0-0 draw in a feisty affair at Getafe marked by several bookings and three red cards on Sunday, including the dismissal of visiting manager Xavi Hernandez. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered an injury.
Guwahati
Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC enter quarterfinals
Chennaiyin FC became the first side to qualify for the knockouts of the 132nd Durand Cup when they beat Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC 3-0 in a Group E fixture here today. Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break the Indian Air Force FT’s defence to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opener. Agencies
