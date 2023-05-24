Wrestlers march for fresh ideas, focus on young blood

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 23

Top wrestlers agitating for action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers are going for bolder tactics as they seek support for their fight.

We will also go to different parts of the country to address the people and try to get the youth to back us. This is not a fight for wrestlers alone. This is a fight to safeguard 70 crore women of this country. Bajrang Punia

After they took out a candlelight march to the India Gate from Jantar Mantar, shouting slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Aawaz Do Hum Ek Hai’, the mood at the camp was clear on one point — take support from all possible quarters. After seeking support from the farm unions and khap panchayats previously, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are looking to get the youth on their side as well.

Sakshi and her husband visited Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday and interacted with students, and Bajrang and Vinesh went to the North Campus today. Bajrang has revealed that they are willing to travel throughout the country to seek support.

“We want to take our voice to everyone. We could see that a lot of media did not show us sitting at Jantar Mantar, so we are going to citizens directly. We will also go to different parts of the country to address the people and try to get the youth to back us. This is not a fight for wrestlers alone. This is a fight to safeguard 70 crore women of this country,” Bajrang said.

‘Peaceful march’

The wrestlers thanked the crowd of thousands as the candlelight march remained peaceful.

“We want to thank everyone for this peaceful candle march. We are equally thankful to those who could not come. You all have contributed to this big fight. Our strength in the numbers here. We feel we have the backing of the country,” Bajrang said, standing atop a police barricade.

Vinesh said there was a bit of confusion as the police wanted their supporters to enter the Kartavya Path in one single file.

“They (police) wanted us to come in line but there were a lot of people so it became difficult, but we are thankful it was peaceful. I think this was the first time in years that such a march has happened at India Gate,” Vinesh said.

She further added that the women’s panchayat scheduled to be held on May 28, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building, will be conducted in a peaceful manner.