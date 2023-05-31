 Wrestlers return to their homes in Haryana, did not speak in Haridwar due to ‘silence vow’ : The Tribune India

Wrestlers return to their homes in Haryana, did not speak in Haridwar due to ‘silence vow’

They have been demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual exploitation

Wrestlers return to their homes in Haryana, did not speak in Haridwar due to ‘silence vow’

Protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, on May 30, 2023. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 31

The “shell-shocked” protesting wrestlers, except Sakshi Malik, have returned to their homes in Haryana, and did not speak with the waiting media in Haridwar due to a silence vow, a member of the protest group said on Wednesday.

The grapplers had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 at Jantar Mantar and stayed there till May 28, the day they were detained by the Delhi Police during their march towards the new Parliament building.

Immediately after their detention, the police cleared the protest site and made it clear that wrestlers will not be allowed back to the Jantar Mantar.

The police action against the wrestlers drew criticism from different quarters.

On Tuesday, they threatened to immerse their medals into the holy river Ganga but the farmer leaders stopped them from taking the extreme step.

“They were crying since morning. It is not easy to throw away even a medal won at district level and they were ready to throw away those big international medals. They were shell-shocked, not a word was coming out of their mouths,” said a member of the protesting group.

“They had taken a silence vow for Tuesday and that’s why they did not speak with anyone in Haridwar. All have returned to their respective homes but Sakshi is still in Delhi,” he added.

While the wrestlers did not address the media, they were seen having discussions among themselves, whispering in each other’s ears.

The mood was sombre when the wrestlers arrived at the famous Har ki Pauri with their medals as they wept and were being consoled by their family members.

They did not carry out their threat and returned with their medals after farmer leaders sought five days to sort out their issues.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual exploitation.

Two FIRs were filed against him, including one in POCSO act, but it is now being claimed that the ‘minor’ who has filed a complaint against the WFI chief is actually not a minor.

The oversight panel, which was formed by the government to probe the allegations, did not make its findings public but sources had claimed that the six-member committee did not find any incriminating evidence against Brij Bhushan.

The WFI chief has denied all the charges and said that even if one allegation is proved, he will “hang himself”.

Brij Bhushan has alleged political conspiracy behind the protest.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Nation

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

5
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

6
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

7
Punjab

4 Punjabis win Alberta provincial poll

8
Sports

World wrestling body condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

10
Chandigarh

Panjab University postpones exams scheduled for today

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations

India’s GDP grows 6.1 pc in March quarter, 7.2 pc in financial year 2022-23

India’s GDP grows 6.1 pc in March quarter, 7.2 pc in financial year 2022-23

Growth in January-March period higher than 4.5 per cent expa...

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises

Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises

The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily wo...

‘PM Modi would soon start explaining to God how universe work’: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in US

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi in judicial custody in case of illegal arms supply to his gang

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course