Wrestlers vs WFI: Not consulted before formation of Oversight Committee, tweet wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh

Rohtak, January 24
Olympic Bronze medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and international wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who led the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi against WFI chief have expressed distress over not taking their opinion before forming the oversight committee.
हमें आश्वासन दिया गया था कि Oversight Committee के गठन से पहले हमसे परामर्श किया जाएगा। बड़े दुख की बात है कि इस कमेटी के गठन से पहले हमसे राय भी नहीं ली गई. @narendramodi @AmitShah @ianuragthakur— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) January 24, 2023
हमें आश्वासन दिया गया था कि Oversight Committee के गठन से पहले हमसे परामर्श किया जाएगा। बड़े दुख की बात है कि इस कमेटी के गठन से पहले हमसे राय भी नहीं ली गई. @narendramodi @AmitShah @ianuragthakur— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) January 24, 2023
हमें आश्वासन दिया गया था कि Oversight Committee के गठन से पहले हमसे परामर्श किया जाएगा। बड़े दुख की बात है कि इस कमेटी के गठन से पहले हमसे राय भी नहीं ली गई. @narendramodi @AmitShah @ianuragthakur— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) January 24, 2023
"We were assured of being consulted before forming oversight committee but our opinion was not taken before constituting the committee. It’s a matter of great pain,” tweeted Bajrang.
Vinesh and Shakshi too tweeted the same.
The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday announced that world champion woman boxer and Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom will head the government-appointed five-member Oversight Committee to probe into the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a sitting BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.
The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry at the earliest, by four weeks.
Other members of the Committee are Olympic bronze medalist grappler Yogeshwar Dutt, former India badminton star Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Captain Rajagopalan and former SAI Executive Director (Teams) Radhika Sreeman. Murgunde is a member of the government’s Mission Olympic Cell.
