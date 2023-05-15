Wrestlers want BJP’s women MPs to come out in support

New Delhi, May 14
The protesting wrestlers have now requested the women MPs, especially from the ruling BJP, to stand up for the women in sports.
During a routine press conference today, which is the 22nd day of their sit-in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the wrestlers announced that they have written letters to BJP’s women MPs. “It has been 22 days since we started the protest and so far no female MP from BJP has come to see us or support us in our battle. So, we have decided to send hand-written letters and emails to women MPs from BJP requesting them to join us and support our quest for justice,” Vinesh Phogat said.
“The party talks about ‘beti padhao, beti bachao’. We are also India’s daughters and we are fighting for our dignity. Our friends from the wrestling community will deliver these letters to their houses. We will also send them an email. We think that our voices are not reaching women MPs, so we thought of this. This is a battle for every girl who is fighting for justice,” Vinesh added.
Further, the wrestlers have requested the citizens to hand over memos at their respective district headquarters in their support.
“We request all citizens to go to their district headquarters on May 16 and hand over a memo in our support. I would like to tell all the girls who are facing harassment in the country, try and take the first step and the entire country will back your fight,” Vinesh said.
