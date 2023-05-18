Wrestlers want to take their fight international

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 17

The protesting wrestlers are drawing up a list of international stars from whom they could ask for support in their fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Previously, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had called on the Indian sports stars to either visit the protest site or be vocal on social media platforms in supporting them in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Some of the tags on the social media popularised by the wrestlers are #I standwithmychampions and #wrestlersprotest. A lot of the Indian stars, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, then came out in support.

Today, Bajrang confirmed that they are in the process of compiling a list of international wrestling athletes to support their cause.

“We are making a list of international stars. Those who are in our contacts, we will ask them. A lot of international athletes have already told us that they are concerned. There are a lot of Indians who are living abroad, they are also supporting us. They are posting on Instagram and Twitter as well,” Bajrang said.

“There are 10-12 players in my contact list and both Vinesh and Sakshi have theirs as well. We will talk to them soon,” he added.

Further, Bajrang criticised what he perceives as the authorities’ indifferent attitude. “It has been 25 days and we have not got any justice. All the statements have been recorded and he has still not been arrested. I suggest we should officially have two sets of laws in this country. One for powerful people who would be allowed to harass girls and never to be punished. Had we done the same thing, no one would know what would happen to us,” he said.

‘Will return medals’

Bajrang also said that all three wrestlers will return their medals and honours, including Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna, if they do not get justice.

“Whatever medals we won in the country and whatever honours that have been given by the government will be returned. If we do not get justice, what is the use of those medals? International medals have not been given by our government. We will return Arjuna and Khel Ratna,” he said.

“Brij Bhushan has been saying that the medals are worth Rs 15 only. Has anyone won a medal in his family? Brij Bhushan’s arrogance is coming out. He has invested a lot in his academy in Gonda, has anyone from that academy won anything?” he added.