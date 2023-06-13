 Wrestling Federation of India elections on July 6, result on same day : The Tribune India

Electoral college for WFI elections will consist of 50 votes; each state unit can send two representatives and each representative shall have one vote

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 13

The Wrestling Federation of India’s much awaited elections will take place on July 6, the returning officer announced in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to set the poll process in motion.

It was also notified that the results of the elections will also be announced on same day.

The last date for receiving two nominations from each state and union territory for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as June 19 and the scrutiny will be completed by June 22.

Each state unit can send two representatives and each representative shall have one vote. So, the electoral college for the WFI elections will consist of 50 votes. But it is learnt that a few state bodies, dissolved by the WFI in the past, have also staked their claim to participate in the elections.

The returning office after going through the credentials of the representatives of the factions will decide who can vote and who cannot.

The submission of nominations for elections will commence on June 23 and conclude on June 25, which will be followed by preparation and display of the nominations, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 28.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations between June 28 and July 1, following which the final list of contesting candidates will be put up on July 2.

In his notification issued on Tuesday, the returning office wrote, “Whereas, the last date of receiving two nominations from each State/UT for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as 5.00 p.m. of 19th June, 2023, all the recognised Wrestling Federations of the states/UTs under the ratified constitution of the W.F.I and the guidelines of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Govt. of India are hereby called upon to nominate two (2) persons each of the respective associations who are the members of executive body of such State/UT Units, for the purpose of constituting the electoral college for the ensuing general election to elect members of the Executing Committee.

“The nominations must be sent... under the signature and seal of the respective Federations by the President and the General Secretary, but not later than 5.00 p.m. of the 19.6.2023.”

The WFI elections will be held for the post of president, senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, secretary-general, treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five executive members.

It was widely speculated that the elections would take place on July 4 after the IOA appointed Mittal, the former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice, as the returning officer on Monday.

The main task before the retired judge would be to decide which rival faction within the state bodies will participate in the polls, as two different state bodies in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have reportedly sent names for inclusion in the voters list for the elections.

WFI had dissolved Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra at its Executive Committee meeting in June 2022 for various reasons, including “corruption and mismanagement”.

Another big issue in the elections is whether family member or associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be allowed to contest elections.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the wresters that the government will not allow any of the Brij Bhushan’s relative to contest the polls.

It remains to be seen what happens if the eligible candidates associated with Brij Bhushan file their nomination for the elections.

Brij Bhushan’s son Karan was vice-president in the previous WFI setup and is also associated with the UP wrestling association. His son-in-law Vishal Singh is the president of the Bihar Wrestling Association.

They are both eligible to contest as state body representatives.

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana’s Pipli after being assured of fair price for sunflower

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana’s Pipli after being assured of fair price for sunflower

Protesters had blocked NH-44 near Pipli, which connects Delh...

Canada says will provide ‘appropriate remedy’ for Indian students facing deportation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from C...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Cyclone Biparjoy: 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of ...

‘Sexual misconduct’: Victim ‘withdraws’ complaint against Punjab minister Kataruchak, say sources

‘Sexual misconduct’: Victim ‘withdraws’ complaint against Punjab minister Kataruchak, say sources

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh K...


