Wrestling Nationals: Sarita Mor wins gold, RSPB champions

Vishakhapatnam
World Championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor and Sangeeta Phogat retained their respective titles at the Senior Wrestling Championships here today. Sarita, a Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) athlete, beat Delhi’s Simran in the 59kg category final, while Sangeeta defeated Delhi’s Sumitra in the 62kg category final. RSPB clinched the overall team championship with 192 points ahead of Haryana (153) and Maharashtra (125).
Bhopal
Lovlina cruises into quarters of boxing Nationals
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain dominated Odisha’s Puja Nayak in a last-16 bout in the 75kg category to enter the quarterfinals of the women’s National Boxing Championships.
Milan
After WC dispute, Onana ends career with Cameroon
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana ended his career with the national team on Friday, one month after the 26-year-old player was sent home from the World Cup in a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.
Zurich
FIFA reviews how celebrity chef got onto WC final pitch
FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained “undue access” to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina’s players went viral. — Agencies
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...