Wrestling Nationals: Sarita Mor wins gold, RSPB champions

Vishakhapatnam

World Championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor and Sangeeta Phogat retained their respective titles at the Senior Wrestling Championships here today. Sarita, a Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) athlete, beat Delhi’s Simran in the 59kg category final, while Sangeeta defeated Delhi’s Sumitra in the 62kg category final. RSPB clinched the overall team championship with 192 points ahead of Haryana (153) and Maharashtra (125).

Bhopal

Lovlina cruises into quarters of boxing Nationals

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain dominated Odisha’s Puja Nayak in a last-16 bout in the 75kg category to enter the quarterfinals of the women’s National Boxing Championships.

Milan

After WC dispute, Onana ends career with Cameroon

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana ended his career with the national team on Friday, one month after the 26-year-old player was sent home from the World Cup in a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

Zurich

FIFA reviews how celebrity chef got onto WC final pitch

FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained “undue access” to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina’s players went viral. — Agencies