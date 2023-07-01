 Wrestling trials: Ad hoc body still waiting for OCA reply : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Wrestling trials: Ad hoc body still waiting for OCA reply

Wrestling trials: Ad hoc body still waiting for OCA reply

Wrestling trials: Ad hoc body still waiting for OCA reply

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 30

With only 15 days left for sending the entries for the Asian Games, there is still no clarity on the schedule or the format of the wrestling trials.

The ad hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India is still undecided on whether to hold the trials at one go or to hold two different sets of trials. The committee is still waiting for the reply from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to its request for extending the last date for sending the entries for the Asian Games. The OCA has set July 15 as the last date.

Meanwhile, during a meeting between the members of the committee today, it was discussed that the dates for the trials for the Asian Games and the World Championships should be announced latest by Tuesday.

Wrestling coaches Gyan Singh and Ashok Garg, who are also members of the ad hoc panel, met the committee’s head, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, today.

Bajwa is hopeful of hearing from the OCA by Tuesday, Gyan said. If the OCA decides to extend the deadline then they will hold the trials at one go as the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, would get enough time to get into shape, Gyan said. If the OCA decides otherwise then they will have to sit out of the Asian Games, the senior coach added.

“We had a constructive meeting today. Bajwa sat with us for over an hour and we discussed how to hold fair trials for everyone. It all depends on the OCA’s reply, which according to Bajwa is expected to come by Monday or Tuesday,” Gyan told The Tribune.

“But one thing is sure that we need to announce the trial dates by Monday or Tuesday as we need to factor in that the players and officials have to travel from other cities. If the last date is July 15, we need to at least hold the trials by July 10 or 11,” he added.

Gyan also clarified that the wrestlers who took part in the protest will not be part of this set of trials as they are not ready but opined that they can be accommodated in a fair manner.

“This is my personal opinion and one that we did not discuss with Bajwa today. The protesting wrestlers should be asked to fight the ones who lose in the first round. Whoever wins that round should then square up against the winner of the first set of trials,” he said.

“Suppose if the losing wrestler comes out as the winner against the protesting wrestler, he should then get another chance to fight against the one who won the first trial. This should happen, otherwise the ones who lose will not turn up against the protesters,” he added.

Sindhu writes to SAI for services of Malaysia’s Hashim

New Delhi: Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu is trying to get the services of former All England Open champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia in her pursuit for an Olympics gold at next year’s Paris Games. The two-time Olympics medallist has written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), seeking its approval to train under the Malaysian as part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). “I think SAI will approve her proposal. She is an elite player for India and is likely to be the only woman singles badminton player to qualify for Paris Olympics,” former national coach Vimal Kumar said. The proposal might come up in the next Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting, where members of the MOC could discuss key agenda points of India’s Olympics programme and proposals of the TOPS athletes. “See, I don’t know how good his (Hafiz’s) coaching credentials are, but he has been a good player for 20 years. Sometimes all it takes is a spark,” Vimal said. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

6
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse