Wrestling Worlds: Antim Panghal stopped in semis, bronze in sight

Belgrade, September 20
Antim Panghal shocked reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish en route to the World Championships semifinals, but the young grappler’s giant-killing run was halted in the last-four stage, leaving her fighting for a bronze medal and a Paris Olympics quota place.
Antim lost her 53kg semifinal bout 4-5 to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. The Indian can earn an Olympics quota even if she finishes fifth by winning the bout between the losers of the bronze medal contest.
Against USA’s Parrish, two-time U20 champion Antim slipped to a 0-2 deficit at the start of the bout but edged her rival 3-2 in the opening round.
She later outplayed Roksana Marta Zasina by technical superiority and followed it up with a 9-6 win over Natalia Malysheva.
However, Manisha (62kg), Priyanka (68kg) and Jyoti Berwal (72kg) have lost their bouts and exited the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...