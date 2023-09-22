 Wrestling worlds: Coming of age : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Wrestling worlds: Coming of age

Wrestling worlds: Coming of age

Antim, 19, wins bronze, earns quota for Paris

Wrestling worlds: Coming of age

Reigning junior world champion Antim Panghal beat Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren 16-6 to win her first senior World Championships medal. File



PTI

Belgrade, September 21

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal’s superb campaign at the World Championships culminated with a bronze medal, a performance that also earned the country a quota place in the women’s 53kg category for the Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old became only the sixth Indian woman to win a medal at the Worlds with her victory over Sweden’s Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren, the two-time European champion. The high-scoring bout (16-6) ended with a technical superiority win for the Indian, who became the first Indian wrestler — male or female — to lock a quota place for next year’s Paris Games.

The wrestler from Haryana seems to be making a smooth transition from the junior to senior circuit, having made an impression in the trials for the Asian Games and World Championships. Panghal is rising in a category that Vinesh Phogat has made her own on the back of her stupendous show in the last few years.

Vinesh is recuperating from a knee surgery and it remains to be seen if the 53kg quota remains with Panghal. Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh (2019, 2022) are the other bronze medallists, while Anshu Malik won silver in 2021.

