WTA Finals: Swiatek on song, Gauff exits

Fort Worth, November 4

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek qualified for the semifinals at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday after Daria Kasatkina beat American Coco Gauff 7-6(6) 6-3 in a round-robin stage match at the eight-player, season-ending tournament.

Swiatek, who improved to 2-0 in this year’s competition following her own 6-3 6-2 win over Caroline Garcia, goes through as the winner of her group.

Alcaraz, Djokovic advance

Paris: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Novak Djokovic sailed into the quarterfinals after the 21-time Grand Slam champion beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4 6-1. — Agencies