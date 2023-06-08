WTC final: Siraj takes four as India bowl out Australia for 469 on Day 2

PTI

London, June 8

The Indian bowling unit made an impressive comeback as it restricted Australia's first innings score to 469 on the second day of the World Test Championship final here on Thursday.

Starting the day at 327 for 3, Australia added 142 more runs while losing the remaining seven wickets as Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) were the two prominent contributors.

The duo added 285 for the fourth wicket while Alex Carey (48) was the other significant scorer.

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travuis Head 163, Steve Smith 121, Mohammed Siraj 4/108) vs India.

#Australia #England #London