WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, at the age of 36.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was reportedly suffering from a life-threatening illness for the last couple of months.

Wyatt had been missing from in-ring action since January this year.

Former wrestler and WWE chief content officer, Paul Levesque, better known by his ring-name, Triple H, took to X to announce the heart-breaking news.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” tweeted Levesque.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

The news of the former WWE champion’s demise comes as a shock to the wrestling community and fans as recent reports suggested that he was on his way to recovery from the life-threatening illness and was preparing for his in-ring return.

Following the sad news, WWE wrestlers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the third-generation wrestler.