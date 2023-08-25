WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36

Chandigarh, August 25
WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, at the age of 36.
Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was reportedly suffering from a life-threatening illness for the last couple of months.
Wyatt had been missing from in-ring action since January this year.
Former wrestler and WWE chief content officer, Paul Levesque, better known by his ring-name, Triple H, took to X to announce the heart-breaking news.
“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” tweeted Levesque.
The news of the former WWE champion’s demise comes as a shock to the wrestling community and fans as recent reports suggested that he was on his way to recovery from the life-threatening illness and was preparing for his in-ring return.
Following the sad news, WWE wrestlers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the third-generation wrestler.
