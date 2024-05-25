Xavi Hernandez saga at Barcelona takes another turn

MADRID, May 24
Barcelona sacked manager Xavi Hernandez today, four weeks after confirming their former midfielder would honour the last year of his contract and lead them through next season.
The decision ended months of arguments between Barca and Xavi who made 767 appearances for the club over 17 seasons and helped them win 25 major trophies.
I shouldn’t say this, but how badly Barcelona treats its legends. What a bad streak. With Koeman, with Messi, with Xavi now, how bad. I wish clubs treated their legends well. Xavi is a legend of the club. He won the league last season and football has a short memory. Quique Sanchez Flores, Sevilla manager
“Today, FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season,” Barcelona said in a statement.
Barcelona will finish second in La Liga, at least nine points behind champions Real Madrid, and Xavi had announced in January that he would resign at the end of this season. After discussions in April at Laporta’s home, however, Xavi reversed his decision and agreed to stay on with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club. — Reuters
