Xavi looks to do a Guardiola

Madrid, April 4

Xavi is on the verge of leading Barcelona back to the Copa del Rey final and repeating a feat last achieved when Pep Guardiola was in charge more than a decade ago.

Barcelona, the 2021 champions eliminated in the Round of 16 last year, can return to the final with just a draw against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Wednesday but a win would make it four straight triumphs over their rivals for the first time since Guardiola won five in a row from 2008-10.

The Catalan club has never defeated Madrid four times in a row in the same season. They beat Madrid four times in 1982-83 but not in consecutive matches.

Barcelona lost 3-1 to Madrid in the first ‘clasico’ of the season in the La Liga, but since then they won 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final, 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa semifinal and 2-1 in the other league match.

“I think they are hurt and will be wanting to get revenge after losing the last three games,” Xavi said Tuesday. “But they always compete well.” Barcelona’s most recent league win against Madrid left the club close to its first league title since 2018-19. They have a comfortable 12-point lead over Madrid with 11 matches remaining.

“The clasico is the most important match, for the fans, for the players,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “There is a very big rivalry and this is an important competition.” — AP