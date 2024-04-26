Xavi to continue as Barcelona coach

Barcelona, April 25

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said he had unfinished business with the club and money was not what led him to reverse his decision to step down at the end of the season and agree to stay in charge for the 2024-25 campaign.

Xavi, sitting alongside club president Joan Laporta and sports director Deco at a press conference today, said he had seen a huge improvement in the team’s performances and morale over the last two months. The former Barcelona midfielder had spent most of previous day in meetings with club officials.

Barca announced on Wednesday that Xavi, who said in January that he would step down at the end of the campaign, would honour the last year of his contract after agreeing to a series of unspecified conditions set by the club. “It has not been a simple or easy decision. In January, I thought it was the best thing for the club, but circumstances have changed and, now, I think that continuity is the best thing,” Xavi said.

“I think that the project is not finished, that we can build it into a winning project. I am convinced and very excited. From three months ago to now, everything has changed. As rectifying is wise, we are here to rectify. It wasn’t a question of ego or money, it’s a question of the club’s wellbeing and a matter of confidence in what we are doing.” — Reuters