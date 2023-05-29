Yarraji wins gold in Germany

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji ran her second career-best 100 metres hurdles race to win gold at the Kurpfalz Gala event at Weinheim in Germany.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.84 seconds at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level meet, just two seconds outside her national record time of 12.82s, which she had set last year.

This was her first international 100m hurdles race of the season.

Another national record holder Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.66s against a headwind of 0.2 m/s to win gold in the men’s 200m race. This was his third career-best timing. His national record set last year stands at 20.52s.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary clocked her personal best of 9:29.51s in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase to finish third at the Los Angeles Grand Prix in the USA, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet. Her earlier best was 9:38.29s which she had clocked last year.