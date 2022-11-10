 You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure: Rohit Sharma : The Tribune India

You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure: Rohit Sharma

He blamed their insipid bowling performance for the humiliating 10-wicket loss

You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure: Rohit Sharma

Indias Rohit Sharma walks from the field after he was dismissed during the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. AP/PTI Photo



PTI

Adelaide, November 10

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that his players crumbled under pressure in a high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

He blamed their insipid bowling performance for the humiliating 10-wicket loss.

Defending 169, Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of the chase, completing the task with four overs to spare.

“Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we couldn’t turn up today,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“When it comes to knockout stages, it’s all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they’re able to handle it.

“The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy.” Hales and Buttler didn’t put a foot wrong and the India skipper praised the English openers for their flawless knock.

“You got to give credit to their openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square of the wicket, we were aware about it.

“When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought we held our nerve and kept executing our plans. Couldn’t do that today.” England skipper Jos Buttler lauded the team for scripting a remarkable turnaround after the shocking loss to Ireland early in the tournament.

“The character we have shown since then (England’s loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling,” he said.

“Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that’s incredible to know that we have such depth.” Buttler, who had the best view as Hales went hammer and tongs, praised his opening partner for his breathtaking knock. “Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today. It’s important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us,” he said.

Chris Jordon did most of the damage, returning with 3 for 43 after coming into the semifinals as a replacement for an injured Mark Wood.

“We need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl three overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world class player like Hardik Pandya,” Buttler said.

Hales, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, for his scintillating 47-ball knock, said it was a “special knock” and the “best night of his career” as he never expected to play in another World Cup.

“It will be right up there for sure (referring to a perfect innings). Huge occasion, India in a semifinal of a World Cup, really happy with the way I played and it is as special as it gets,” said Hales, who hit four boundaries and as many as seven sixes.

“This is one of the best grounds to bat in especially in the powerplay, a really good surface and great value for good cricket shots, this is a ground I have good memories of and enjoy batting here.” Hales had joined the England team for this World Cup after a three-year exile following his failed recreational drug test in 2019.

“I never thought I would play in a World Cup again, so to get the chance is a very special feeling, in a country (Australia) that I love and spend a lot of time in, tonight is one of the best night’s of my career.”

#Cricket #England #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

3
Punjab

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for Sirsa Dera follower killing

4
Diaspora

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

5
Nation

Testimonies of 2 psychiatrists clinched Nirav Modi case: CBI

6
Chandigarh Projects Gathering Dust

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

8
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

9
World

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

10
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough

Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...

Himachal Assembly polls: High blitz campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...

9 Indians killed in Maldives fire

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...

India top priority for US, waiting period for US visa likely to fall by mid-2023: Official

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day' to contain dengue: Amritsar district admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

Exhibition on 1984 anti-Sikh riots organised at GNDU

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

Scuffle between two groups of students on JNU campus; 2 injured

Two students injured in scuffle on JNU campus

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 16.8 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘poor’

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

Sukesh Chandrashekhar again writes to LG, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rs 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Ludhiana ASI shoots himself dead inside thana’s ‘malkhana’

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens in Patiala, health advisory issued

Patiala MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Patiala civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest