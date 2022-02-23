‘You have always been generous and caring for people around you’; Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for the heartfelt letter and gift

Chandigarh, February 23
Indian former captain Virat Kohli has come up with a response to Yuvraj’s heartfelt letter, in which former all- rounder praised Kohli for his contribution to Indian Cricket. Kohli responded him with a special thank you note on Twitter and praised his sweet gesture. Kohli also hailed latter’s inspirational journey and comeback from cancer.
“Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha 🙏😊”, Kohli tweeted
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s friendship goes back a long way. Both of them have played some wonderful innings for India team. They have also played together under Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in IPL. Yuvraj, who shares close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli.
